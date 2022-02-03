Watch
Indianapolis man pleads guilty to murdering friend in 2020

Police lights
Posted at 10:11 PM, Feb 02, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has pled guilty to murdering a man he had known and been friends with for decades.

James Hayden, 46, was killed in July 2020. He was found inside of a bedroom in his home with duct tape and electrical wiring restraining his body.

Prosecutors said there were obvious signs of an altercation inside the home, including several broken items and a bloody knife.

Ronald Collins' sentencing hearing is scheduled for March 9. Collins told detectives he stayed at Hayden’s residence and that they had been friends since he was 13-years-old.

