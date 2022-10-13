Indianapolis man sentenced for having Glock switches, 3D-printed gun

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to having a Glock switch and 3D-printed firearm.

A Glock switch is a simple and illegal device that allows a conventional semi-automatic pistol to function as a fully automatic machine gun. The devices are roughly the size of a bottle cap and can be 3D-printed in less than 20 minutes.

Dwight King pled guilty to two counts of possession of a machine gun, resisting law enforcement and invasion of privacy.

He was sentenced to five years in the Indiana Department of Correction followed by four years of Marion County Community Corrections.