Indianapolis man sentenced for having Glock switches, 3D-printed gun

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to having a Glock switch and 3D-printed firearm.
A Glock switch is a simple and illegal device that allows a conventional semi-automatic pistol to function as a fully automatic machine gun. The devices are roughly the size of a bottle cap and can be 3D-printed in less than 20 minutes.
Dwight King pled guilty to two counts of possession of a machine gun, resisting law enforcement and invasion of privacy.
He was sentenced to five years in the Indiana Department of Correction followed by four years of Marion County Community Corrections.
