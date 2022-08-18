Watch Now
Indianapolis man sentenced to 180 years in prison for child molesting

Posted at 3:40 PM, Aug 18, 2022
MARION COUNTY — An Indianapolis man was sentenced Thursday to 180 years in prison after being convicted on multiple child molesting charges.

Online court records show Kurt Spurlin was found guilty of eight counts of child molesting where the victim was under 14-years-old. Prosecutors say the instances of sexual abuse took place between 2006 – 2012.

“The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office is dedicated to holding those accountable who commit heinous acts in our community,” Prosecutor Ryan Mears said in a statement. “With this resolution, the defendant will spend the rest of his life in prison, and it is imperative that we continue to support the survivor as they continue their journey towards healing.”

Five other counts were dismissed and Spurlin was found not guilty on one child molesting count, records show.

