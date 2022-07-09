INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis mother has been charged with two counts of neglect of a dependent after officers discovered she was riding a bicycle with her 2-month-old twins in a crate on the bicycle.

Court record show police were called to Just Pizza at 3852 E. 10th Street on June 27 after a woman claimed to see another woman on a bike swerving and almost wrecking a few times, at one point hitting a curb and almost causing the bike to fall over.

After realizing two babies were inside the crate, the woman called for medics, according to court documents.

Blossum Kirby, 35, told police she transported her children on the bike because she did not have a car and did not see anything wrong with it, according to court documents.

Kirby told officers she was traveling from her home in the 2300 block of Prospect Street to the 6000 block of E. 12th Street. According to court documents, this is a 30-minute bike ride.

During the ride, the two babies were inside a milk crate attached to the front of the bike with a bungee cord.

According to court documents, medics at the scene determined one of the babies was suffering from sunburns, abrasions on their left hand and minor scratches. The second baby had sunburns, a wound on their groin and an “extreme” rash.

The babies were transported to Riley Hospital.

Kirby was placed under arrest for neglect of a dependent, according to court documents.

Online court records show an initial court hearing for Kirby is scheduled for August 1.