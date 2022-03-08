Indianapolis police, community call for end to gun violence as city breaks 2020 records

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police and members of the community are calling for an end to gun violence in the city.

So far this year, 26 people have died from gun violence and 88 have been victims of non-fatal shootings in Indianapolis, according to IMPD.

While those numbers are down from those recording during the same period last year, they're up compared to statistics from 2020.

Police say it shows gun violence is still a major problem.

"The city has put in numerous resources to help our agency and help our community and we are hoping that this year it works,” said Officer William Young, public information officer for IMPD.

“Every man and woman in this agency knows that our top priority is gun violence and reducing violent crime, however, it’s extremely important that we continue to partner with the community. We are not able to do this alone," he added.

WRTV A deeper look into Indianapolis Gun Violence





Pastor Malachi Walker learned firsthand the impact gun violence can have in 2011 when his daughter was fatally shot.

“I could identify the pain and the agony that parents and family members go through by losing a loved one to gun violence and every time someone who is killed through gun violence goes through in our city it just hits home,” Walker said.

Every summer, Walker runs a 9-week summer camp called Young Mens, Inc. Its mission is to help empower men and set them up for success.

“It teaches boys how to grow up make good decisions in life and how to reach their destiny in life and strive forward and make good decisions,” Walker said.

During the retreat, Walker focuses on giving young men the tools they need so they can stay away from guns.

“My role is to reach out to the whole Indianapolis community but primarily reach out to our youth and let them know the importance of staying away from guns and not to obtain guns,” Walker said.

Pastor Walker says that sign-ups start for the camp on April 1 but registration is open now. You can click here to sign up.