Indianapolis police seek tips in hit-and-run that killed bicyclist on southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police have released an image of a vehicle sought in connection with a Sunday hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist in the hopes that someone who recognizes it will come forward with information.

Investigators believe the white Ford F-Series pickup truck may have been driven by whoever struck and killed Willie Bryant, 63, on the city's southeast side, according to a news release from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Police say the vehicle may have been manufactured between 1998 and 2007 and has a dark makeshift flatbed.

Bryant was pronounced dead at the scene after officers responded about 9:30 p.m. to a report of a person struck near the intersection of Calhoun Street and South Emerson Avenue.

An investigation found Bryant was biking north on South Emerson Avenue when the driver hit him, then took off, police have said.

IMPD is now asking anyone who sees a vehicle with a matching description or has information on the driver's identity to contact its crash investigations office at 317-327-6549. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).