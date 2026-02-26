Indianapolis teen charged as adult in connection with officer-involved shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — A teenager has been charged as an adult following an officer-involved shooting on Indianapolis' far east side.

Jamar Neil, 16, faces the following Level 5 felony charges:



Dangerous Possession of a Firearm — filed as a Level 5 felony, indicating Neil has a prior conviction or adjudication

Criminal Recklessness — Shooting a firearm into an occupied vehicle or inhabited dwelling

According to a probable cause affidavit, on Saturday, IMPD's Violent Crimes Task Force and SWAT team were surveilling a 2014 silver Ford Escape connected to a fatal shooting earlier that day in the 1400 block of North Webster Ave. A male victim was found shot at that location and was later pronounced dead.

When SWAT officers attempted to stop the Escape using a grappler device in the 10900 block of East 10th Street, Neil — seated in the front passenger seat — allegedly leaned out of the window and fired multiple times toward the SWAT vehicle. Officers then returned fire.

MORE | Docs: Teens opened fire on officers during chase tied to homicide investigation

The vehicle was stopped and all four occupants were taken into custody.

Three juveniles were hospitalized following the incident, two with gunshot wounds and one with non-gunshot-related wounds. An adult male was also taken into custody.

The affidavit revealed that while being treated at the hospital following his arrest, Neil told a nurse he "busted back" — meaning he shot back — and said he did not know the individuals were police. A nurse reportedly confirmed to officers she also heard the statement.

Three firearms were recovered from the vehicle, including two Glock-style pistols and an AR-style pistol.

No charges have been announced for the other occupants of the vehicle at this time.

Neil has an initial hearing Thursday at 9 a.m.