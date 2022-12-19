Man claiming to be Indy DoorDash driver shot by shotgun Sunday morning

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis-area DoorDash driver was shot Sunday morning.

According to an IMPD police report, the driver was hit by a shot from a shotgun while making a delivery.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called just after 8:30 a.m. to Community Hospital South for a person shot.

The driver told officers he was unsure of the exact location where he was shot.

On Monday, IMPD released information claiming the victim of the shooting was not a DoorDash driver.

This is a developing story.