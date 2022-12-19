Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis Crime News

Actions

Man claiming to be Indy DoorDash driver shot by shotgun Sunday morning

IMPD later reported the man was not a Door Dash Driver
Door Dash plagued by outages Friday night
AP
FILE PHOTO
Door Dash plagued by outages Friday night
Posted at 8:19 AM, Dec 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-19 09:14:45-05

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis-area DoorDash driver was shot Sunday morning.

According to an IMPD police report, the driver was hit by a shot from a shotgun while making a delivery.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called just after 8:30 a.m. to Community Hospital South for a person shot.

The driver told officers he was unsure of the exact location where he was shot.

On Monday, IMPD released information claiming the victim of the shooting was not a DoorDash driver.

This is a developing story.

TOP STORIES: Bullet links Richard Allen to Delphi murders | New push to name 17 unidentified victims of Indiana serial killer | Who is Herbert Baumeister? What we know about Indiana serial killer | IACS says 'animals will die' if they don't get fosters, adopters soon | Richard Allen charged in 2017 murders of Libby & Abby

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WRTV APPS ARE FREE!