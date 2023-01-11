Indy man arrested, charged following June 2022 homicide

INDIANAPOLIS — On Tuesday, IMPD made an arrest stemming from a June 2022 homicide that left a 28-year-old man dead.

According to IMPD, police arrested a Thomas Majors Jr., 29, for his role in the death of Gregory Ware.

Ware was located in the 1400 block of N. Gladstone Avenue just after midnight on Monday, June 27. After transport to a local hospital, Ware eventual died on Sept. 4, 2022.

Majors Jr. was charged with attempted murder in July 2022.

On Tuesday, Majors Jr. was arrested on a warrant for attempted murder. With Ware passing away since the original charges, the Marion County Prosecutor's Office will now determine if charges will be changes to murder or not.

Detectives also served an open warrant on Majors Jr. for domestic battery as well as arrested him for domestic battery and criminal confinement in connection with a separate incident in the past week.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact IMPD detective Ronald Clayton at 317-327-3475 or by email at Ronald.Clayton@indy.gov.