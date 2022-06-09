Indy man convicted in June 2020 east side homicide

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has been convicted in the June 2020 death of Ashley Richardson.

Kendale Abel was convicted this week after a three-day trial.

According to police records, on June 9, 2020 officers were called to a residence of W. 33rd Street where they found Richardson suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Shortly after the arrival of the officers, Richardson was pronounced dead.

Court records show, Abel initially told investigators that after getting into an argument with his girlfriend, Richardson, he tried to commit suicide, but he missed, and the round struck Richardson. Abel also stated that he shot Richardson again when he went to check on her with the gun in his hand.

According to the autopsy report, Richardson sustained two gunshot wounds, one to the head and one to the chest.

Abel is scheduled to be sentenced on June 30.