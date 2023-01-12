Indy man found guilty of killing 2 people hours apart in January 2020

INDIANAPOLIS — After three years, an Indianapolis man has been found guilty of two counts of murder stemming from the January 2020 deaths of two people on the west side of the city.

Damarion Moore was found guilty on Wednesday of killing 21-year-old Chrishaun Snelling and 24-year-old Shaugnje Scott after a three-day jury trial.

Moore, according to court documents, shot the two victims hours apart on the same day in January 2020.

Court documents show Moore called Snelling and told him to meet him outside at the apartments near West Washington Street and Interstate 465. A few minutes later, residents reported hearing five gunshots. Snelling was found on the ground and was rushed to Eskenazi Hospital where he died. An autopsy determined he had been shot five times.

Later in the day, Moore went to the apartment of his girlfriend, Shaugnje Scott, near North Girls School Road and West 10th Street, and shot her while she was lying in bed, according to court documents.

After the shootings, Moore fled to Illinois. He was located after police traced phone calls and text messages to bring Moore back to Indianapolis.