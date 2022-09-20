Indy man guilty of murder after ambushing, shooting man in January 2022

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has been convicted of murder following the January 2022 homicide death of 29-year-old Marlin Kiser in the 12000 block of Aristocrat Drive North.

Andre Johnson was convicted of murder and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon after a 2-day trial.

On January 30, 2022, IMPD officers located Kiser suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 12000 block of Aristocrat Drive North on the city’s far east side.

According to the video evidence, Johnson was seen hiding outside a nearby apartment building while waiting for the victim to get out of his vehicle.

Johnson then, according to court documents, approached the vehicle, entered the back seat and shot the Kiser multiple times. He then fled the scene in his vehicle.

Investigators were able to track Johnson back to his residence where he surrendered without incident. The murder weapon was later found during a search of Johnson’s vehicle, according to court documents.

Johnson is scheduled to be sentenced at 11 a.m. on November 3.