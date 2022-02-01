Homicide suspect wore monitoring device at time of shooting: records

INDIANAPOLIS — The Sunday arrest of a homicide suspect was due in part to surveillance footage and a GPS tracking bracelet he was wearing at the time he opened fire.

Court records allege the suspect waited for the victim for nearly two hours before the shooting.

Police began their investigation about 8:30 p.m. Saturday when they were dispatched to a home in the 10200 block of Aristocrat Drive North for a report of a person shot.

There, the victim was found lying wounded next to his truck. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police discovered eight shell casings in a nearby parking lot.

Officers later discovered surveillance footage that showed the gunman left the scene in a black Ford F-150 registered under his own name, according to the affidavit.

Footage also showed the suspect ambushed the victim before fleeing the scene.

The Ford's owner was then matched to a monitoring device which led police directly to his home in the 900 block of Drexel Avenue.

A SWAT team was sent to his home and he was placed under arrest without further incident about 1:54 a.m. Sunday.

Police believe the two men knew each other said there is no threat to public safety.

No charges were filed against the suspect as of late Tuesday.