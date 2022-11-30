Indy man sentenced to 17 years for possessing enough fentanyl to kill 346,000

INDIANAPOLIS — Kevin Noel, 40, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and possession of a firearm.

According to court documents, on Jan. 29, 2021, IMPD officers went to Noel’s residence to assist Marion County Community Corrections in ensuring that Noel was complying with the conditions of his home detention.

They proceeded to identify evidence of recent illegal drug use which led them to obtain a warrant to conduct a search of Noel’s residence and truck.

The officers executed the search warrant and seized evidence of drug trafficking and illegal guns including approximately 226 counterfeit pills containing fentanyl (totaling 24 grams), approximately 460 grams of heroin or cocaine mixed with fentanyl powder, approximately 75 grams of crack cocaine, approximately 27 grams of powder cocaine, approximately 24 grams of methamphetamine, three semi-automatic handguns and over $24,000 in cash drug proceeds.

Noel admitted that he possessed the illegal drugs with the intent to distribute them and illegally possessed the firearms in furtherance of his drug dealing.

Officers seized approximately 692 grams of fentanyl or substances mixed with Fentanyl during the search.

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, as little as two milligrams of fentanyl can be fatal, depending on a person’s body size, tolerance, and past usage. One kilogram of fentanyl has the potential to kill 500,000 people.

This means that Noel’s possession of 692 grams of fentanyl had the potential to kill approximately 346,000 people.