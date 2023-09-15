Watch Now
Indy task force seizes 30 guns, fentanyl pill and more in recent bust

Posted at 11:02 AM, Sep 15, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — A recent Indiana Crime Guns Task Force (ICGTF) investigation brought in illegal firearms, machine gun conversion devices, cash and drugs.

Detectives from ICGTF targeted 28=year-old Anthony Batres-Abarca through an investigation.

During execution of a search warrant at a southeast side home known to be frequented by Batres-Abarca, task force members seized 30 firearms, five machine gun conversion devices, more than $18,000 is cash and fentanyl pills.

Batres-Abraca is charged with dealing narcotics and possession of a machine gun.

