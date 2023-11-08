Indy teen arrested following weekend shooting at Pacers facility in Westfield

INDIANAPOLIS — Westfield police announced an arrest of a 17-year-old from Indianapolis following a weekend shooting outside a popular sports venue.

Westfield PD says their officers responded to the Pacers Athletic Center around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday for a report of shots fired.

Investigation of the incident led to the charges of Attempted Murder, Criminal Recklessness with a Deadly Weapon, Criminal Mischief and Unlawful Carrying of a Handgun against the 17-year-old.

According to police, the teen and a coach got into a altercation inside the facility. The teen followed the coach outside yelling at him and eventually firing three shots in the direction of the coach.

The coach was uninjured. Damage to four cars occurred.