Indy's 102nd homicide of 2022 stems from 2015 shooting: IMPD

Crime Scene
WRTV photo.
Posted at 12:35 AM, Jun 21, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — The 102nd recorded homicide in Indianapolis stems from a 2015 shooting.

According to IMPD, officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 5400 block of W. 34th Street on Sept. 2, 2015.

Records show when officers arrived they located 24-year-old Titus Mathis suffering from gunshot wounds. Mathis was then transported to a local hospital.

According to police, Mathis passed away on February 15, 2022. The Marion County Coroner's Office determined his manner of death to be a homicide, caused by gunshot wound injuries.

Anyone with information about this incident can call IMPD Sergeant David Ellison at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail the detective at David.Ellison@indy.gov

