Inmate killed at Marion County Jail in Indianapolis' 100th homicide in 2022

Posted at 6:29 AM, Jun 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-20 13:08:01-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police are investigating after an inmate at the Marion County Jail was killed late Sunday in Indianapolis' 100th confirmed homicide in 2022.

Charles Barron Jr., 36, died when he was assaulted by another inmate, according to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Shane Foley.

IMPD Homicide detectives responded about 10:15 p.m. to the jail, 695 Justice Way, to investigate at the request of the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Indianapolis police are leading a criminal investigation into Barron's death. It's being investigated as a homicide.

Foley said additional details likely won't be released until later Monday.

This is a developing story.

