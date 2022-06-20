Watch
Inmate killed in assault at Marion County Jail, Indianapolis police say

Posted at 6:29 AM, Jun 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-20 08:45:13-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police are investigating after an inmate at the Marion County Jail was killed late Sunday.

Investigators believe the inmate was an adult male who died when he was assaulted by another inmate, according to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Shane Foley.

Authorities have not disclosed either inmate's name.

IMPD Homicide detectives responded about 10:15 p.m. to the jail, 695 Justice Way, to investigate at the request of the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Indianapolis police are leading a criminal investigation into the inmate's death. It's being investigated as a homicide.

Foley said additional details likely won't be released until later Monday.

This is a developing story.

