Inmate used chain of handcuffs to choke deputy, court docs allege

INDIANAPOLIS — New details from court documents have been released regarding the deadly assault of a Marion County Sheriff's deputy on Monday.

According to preliminary court documents, Orlando Mitchell, 34, was returning to the Criminal Justice Center from a medial appointment when he attacked Deputy John Durm.

Video evidence shows Durm walk around the van to let Mitchell out. When Durm opens the door, Mitchell steps behind him and raises his hands over Durm's head, according to the documents.

Mitchell then uses the chain of his handcuffs to choke Durm. During the altercation, Durm and Mitchell fall to the ground and Mitchell continues to choke Durm "until Durm quits moving", according to the documents.

At this time, Mitchell uses Durm's keys to take off his handcuffs and jumps in the van and pulls away. He then crashes the van in the 3000 block of Prospect Street.

IMPD told WRTV on Monday that Mitchell was taken into custody at that crash scene with one arresting officer suffering minor injuries.

Mitchell was transported to Eskenazi Hospital with minor injuries.

Deputy Durm died at Eskenazi Hospital later in the day. His death marks the third law enforcement death in the past 12 days in Indiana.

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office will determine what addition charges and penalties Mitchell may face. That decision is expected in the coming days.

Mitchell is currently chargedwith killing his ex-girlfriend Krystal Walton in September 2022.