FOP asks Hoosiers to show support for law enforcement by displaying blue lights

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) is calling on Hoosiers to show support for law enforcement by displaying blue lights.

In just 12 days, three law enforcement officers have been killed in the line of duty in Indiana.

Marion County Sheriff's Office Deputy John Durm died at the hospital after being assaulted while transporting an inmate.

Trooper Aaron Smith was struck and killed on June 28th while laying stop sticks during a pursuit.

Tell City Police Officer Heather Glen was shot and killed while trying to detain a domestic violence suspect.

"The sight of blue lights in the darkness of the night, reminds officers, deputies and troopers that they are not alone as they stand the thin blue line that separates good from evil," FOP 86 president Rick Snyder said.

The FOP is encouraging the community to 'Light the night blue' and to share photos of support on social media.

