Inside the effort to reduce youth violence in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Over the past two weeks, Indianapolis has seen two violent crimes carried out by teenagers. Now, experts are hoping to encourage others to take a different path.

“No parent should have to bury their child,” IMPD Community Outreach Bureau Major Corey Mims said. “We're tired of seeing that. Our community's tired of seeing that.”

Mims says the department’s outreach programs reached over 500 youth and teens around the Circle City.

According to data from IMPD, in 2024, juvenile homicides dropped 60% from 2023 but juvenile non-fatal shootings went up 7.4%.

His hope is these programs lead to conversations that reduce the amount of teen violence.

“A lot of times we see a lot of these issues start on social media,” Mims explained. “If we're able to equip our youth with knowledge, skills, and abilities to deal with some of the issues that they may see or come across…they can walk away or talk through that situation.”

Outside of IMPD, organizations like The Peace Learning Center at Eagle Creek work with students to teach conflict resolution from a young age.

“We try to help both students, teachers, and parents learn peaceful ways to deal with conflicts and differences,” Peace Learning Center co-founder and CEO Tim Nation said. “Violence works in the short term, but it sure doesn't work in the long term. Hence, we have so many tragedies.”

Nation urges all adults interacting with children to take a firm but caring approach.

“We need to be authoritative nurturers and those are the adults in your lives that you'll remember,” Nation said. “They cared so much about you but also held you to high standards.”

More information on police outreach programs and the Peace Learning Center can be found on their websites.

