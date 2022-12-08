Investigation into possible homicide underway after 1 found dead in Tuxedo Park

INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation into a possible homicide is underway after police found a person deceased on the city's east side early Thursday.

IMPD officers found the person unresponsive before 9:20 a.m. in the 100 block of North Euclid Avenue while responding to an unrelated call. This location is in the Tuxedo Park neighborhood.

Police have not released additional details at this time.

The person's identity hasn't been released.