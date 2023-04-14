ISP investigating after woman was shot while driving on I-69

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police officers are investigating after a woman was shot while driving on I-69 northbound.

ISP officers were dispatched at 7:20 p.m. to the area of Interstate 69 northbound, just north of the Cyntheanne Road Overpass, for reports of a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult female with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. Officers applied a tourniquet to her injured arm.

The woman, identified as a 34-year-old from Kentucky, was transported to a nearby hospital in serious condition. However, according to police, her injuries are not life-threatening.

The woman was a passenger in a white van when an object, believed to be a bullet, came through the window and struck her.

Detectives have not determined where the bullet came from.

The investigation is still ongoing, and the scene is still active.

ISP is asking anyone with information to call 317.899.8577.