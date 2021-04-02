ISP: Man shot by Muncie police on March 3 died on March 10

MUNCIE — A man shot by a Muncie Police Department officer during a chase on March 3 died on March 10, Indiana State Police announced Friday.

Jonathan Levi Allen, 28, fired shots at officers and civilians before he was shot by the officer, Indiana State Police Sgt. Coley McCutcheon said. The chase then ended near West Centennial Avenue and Wheeling Avenue in Muncie.

The chase started on March 3 after officers tried to stop the car Allen was driving after they were notified about shots being fired, McCutcheon said. A Delaware County Sheriff's Deputy fired at least one shot near Selma and two sheriff's office vehicles were struck by gunfire.

State police said the man was wanted on warrants in Delaware County and Kansas.

A passenger who was in the car at the time of the pursuit was rescued by officers and was ok, McCutcheon said.

State police investigated the incident and turned the case over to the Delaware County Prosecutor to review on March 29, McCutcheon said.