ISP trooper ran off road after a collision during pursuit

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana State Trooper was run off the road after a collision during a police chase Thursday.

The vehicle pursuit began on Interstate 70 eastbound at Shadeland Avenue at around 3 p.m. It continued to Mt. Comfort Road.

According to Indiana State Police, the pursuit was terminated around 3:30 p.m.

During the pursuit, an ISP cruiser crashed, deploying the airbags. Police had a chopper to assist with the pursuit.

No additional information was provided by ISP.

This is a developing story.