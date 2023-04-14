Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis Crime News

Actions

ISP trooper ran off road after a collision during pursuit

Police pursuit
WRTV
Police pursuit
Posted at 9:39 PM, Apr 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-13 21:41:29-04

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana State Trooper was run off the road after a collision during a police chase Thursday.

The vehicle pursuit began on Interstate 70 eastbound at Shadeland Avenue at around 3 p.m. It continued to Mt. Comfort Road.

Police pursuit

According to Indiana State Police, the pursuit was terminated around 3:30 p.m.

During the pursuit, an ISP cruiser crashed, deploying the airbags. Police had a chopper to assist with the pursuit.

No additional information was provided by ISP.

This is a developing story.

Teachers pack the statehouse urging lawmakers too fully fund public schools Speedway-based investor halfway through Pyramid revitalization plans FedEx mass shooting victims, families sue high-capacity magazine supplier State Prison employee will not survive physical altercation with inmate Understanding the origin and evolutions of the Second Amendment City orders demolition of troubled Greenwood hotel

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE