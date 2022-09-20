Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis Crime News

Actions

IU, Bloomington PD looking for possible person with gun in sewer system

bloomington police.jpg
Andrew Smith/WRTV Photo
Bloomington Police Department
bloomington police.jpg
Posted at 12:43 PM, Sep 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-20 13:06:11-04

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington and Indiana University police are searching the city's sewer system for a possible person armed with a gun who entered the sewer system near the university campus.

Campus police are currently near Dunn Meadow at Indiana Avenue near the drain exit. Officials believe the suspect may have entered an off-campus storm drain near East First Street and South Walnut Street.

Residents of Franklin Hall are being asked to shelter in place and all others are being urged to avoid the area, IU Bloomington Tweeted.

"The area is contained, but we are asking individuals in Franklin Hall to shelter and others to avoid the area. Other areas of campus are not affected," IUPD-Bloomington Tweeted.

Dunn Meadow is about one mile northeast of where police believe the suspect went into a storm drain.

Bloomington police say there have been no shots fired. It is unclear why the person entered the sewers.

Capture.JPG

Bloomington police say people should avoid First Street to Third Street and Morton Street to Lincoln Street. Officers are actively searching the sewers for the suspect.

At 1:03 p.m., BPD said that multiple agencies were on the scene and assisting.

"We are working with Utilities to determine the underground sewer tunnels that a person could fit in," the department tweeted.

This is a developing story.

TOP STORIES: Queen Elizabeth II has died: Now, what happens to her beloved dogs? | IMPD adding 214 new license plate readers to city streets this week | Broad Ripple lounge owner opens second Las Vegas-themed bar in Lawrence | Richmond officer Seara Burton moved to hospice facility | Kokomo man killed at Howard County Vietnam Veterans Campgrounds

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE