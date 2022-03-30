Jay County mom charged with killing 5-year-old son, molesting 9-year-old daughter

Watch
Posted at 4:34 PM, Mar 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-30 16:34:20-04

JAY COUNTY — A 27-year-old mother in northeast Indiana is accused of beating her 5-year-old son to death and molesting her 9-year-old daughter since the time she was 7, according to court records.

Charges were filed against Chelsea Crossland, of Portland, after police responded March 24 to the 600 block of South Western Avenue, in Portland, to investigate the death of her son, Christian Crossland, according to a probable cause affidavit.

There, Crossland told police Christian had fallen and become unresponsive. Police found Christian severely malnourished, with injuries on his face and body, and wearing only a diaper.

An autopsy found Christian died from complications of blunt force trauma to his head and oral cavity. It also showed he was malnourished and dehydrated and had abrasions and contusions on his body, according to the affidavit.

Investigators were later told Crossland said she wished Christian were dead and that she molested her 9-year-old daughter for about two years.

Crossland is charged with murder, neglect of a dependent resulting in death and child molestation, all level 1 felonies, according to online court records.

An initial court appearance has not been scheduled for Crossland.

