Jeremy Sweet booked into jail on 72-hour hold while investigation continues

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY — Jeremy Sweet, the father of 2-year-old Emma Sweet, has been booked into the Bartholomew County Jail on a 72-hour hold while an investigation into Emma's death continues, according to the sheriff's office.

On Monday, the sheriff's office said the 72-hour hold began at 12:01 a.m. Monday while he was still in the hospital. As of Monday, the Bartholomew County Prosecutor's Office said no charges have been filed yet against Jeremy.

WRTV is continuing to name Jeremy because he was named in information and press conferences from the sheriff's office about the investigation.

The investigation began after two hunters found Jeremy semi-conscious inside a submerged truck last week. After days of searching, Emma's body was found on Sunday in the White River, according to the sheriff's office.

An autopsy for Emma was conducted Monday afternoon the results are expected to take four to six weeks, according to the Bartholomew County Coroner's Office.

The circumstances surrounding Emma's death and why Jeremy drove into the river are unclear and still under investigation.

