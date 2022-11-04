Johnson County child sex sting leads to arrest of 20 adults

FRANKLIN — The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and the Franklin Police Department over the past three days conducted a Child Sex Sting operation. This is the fourth time that such an operation of this type has been conducted in Johnson County over the past two and a half years.

According to Sheriff Duane Burgess, 20 people were arrested during the 3-day sting.

“Many man hours were spent leading up to this type of operation,” Burgess said in a release. “We worked closely with the members of the Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office to ensure that we are following the letter of the law. The Investigators and staff members entrusted in running such an import operation are dedicated to keeping Johnson County safe.”

“We want parents to be very diligent in knowing what their children are doing and who they are speaking with on the internet,” Burgess said in a release. “The number of online apps and what can be discussed is very alarming. Almost everyone carries a smartphone which makes it so easy to access these sites.”

The result of this particular sting landed more arrests than the previous three.