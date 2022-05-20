Watch
Jury convicts man of killing woman, kids, suggests life term

Charlie Neibergall/AP
Posted at 9:35 PM, May 19, 2022
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — A jury has convicted a man in the killings of a woman and her three children slain last year in their northeastern Indiana home and recommended a life sentence.

The Allen County jury found 22-year-old Cohen Hancz-Barron of Fort Wayne guilty Thursday of four counts of murder following a seven-day trial in the June 2021 deaths of his girlfriend and her three children.

The jury later returned to the courtroom with a recommendation of a life sentence without parole.

The bodies of 26-year-old Sarah Nicole Zent; her sons, 5-year-old Carter and 3-year-old Ashton; and 2-year-old daughter Aubree were found June 2 in a Fort Wayne home.

