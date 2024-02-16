Jury deliberating case of man accused of shooting IMPD Officer Thomas Mangan

INDIANAPOLIS — A Marion County jury on Thursday began deliberating whether Mylik Hill is guilty of the attempted murder of metropolitan police Officer Thomas Mangan.

"I’m going left. That’s the last thing Officer Thomas Mangan will ever say in a normal voice," Marion County Deputy Prosecutor Amy Jacobson said during closing statements. "Why? Because the defendant Mylik Hill shot him in the throat."

Hill is acting as his own attorney as he defends himself against charges of attempting to murder and other crimes in the Feb. 27, 2022, incident.

Pool camera Mylik Hill presents his case before Marion Superior Court Judge Angela Davis on Feb. 15, 2024, the third day of his trial for the attempted murder of IMPD Officer Thomas Mangan. Prosecutors say Hill shot Mangan in the neck on Feb. 27, 2022. Hill is acting as his own attorney.

In a courtroom moment the judge described as "awkward," Hlll took the witness stand and asked himself questions.

"Mylik Hill, was you shot under your arm on February 27, 2022?" Hill asked.

"Yes" Hill answered.

"Mylik Hill, would you show your gunshot wounds?" Hill asked himself.

Hill then took his shirt off — after Judge Angela Davis helped him loosen his tie — and showed the jury his heavily tattooed upper body and the scars on his back and armpit area that he said were left by the bullets a police officer fired at him.

Pool camera Judge Angela Davis helps attempted murder defendant Mylik Hill loosen his tie before he takes his shirt off to show the jury scars he says we left by bullets fired by a police officer. Hill is on trial for shooting IMPD Officer Thomas Mangan in the neck on Feb. 27, 2022.

Prosecutors say Hill was running from officers in the Fountain Square area when he shot Mangan just as the officer was about to catch him.

Body camera video played in court showed the foot chase through a dark backyard that ended in loud gunshots.

Hill fired two shots at Mangan and five more at Officer Daniel Majors, prosecutors say.

Hill's gun was pressed against Mangan's neck when it fired, prosecutors say.

Mangan's DNA was found on the muzzle of a handgun found near the defendant; Hill's blood was found on the slide of that same gun, prosecutors say.

Majors fired seven shots at the fleeing suspect, at least two of which struck Hill, prosecutors say.

In his closing statement, Hill told jurors that the officers fabricated the evidence against him in a conspiracy designed to draw attention away from their shoddy police work.

"Normally, I ain’t with no telling, but I can tell y'all 100%," Hill told jurors.

Hill then pointed at Majors sitting in the gallery.

"That man right there shot his partner," Hill said. "He tried to kill me. How dare Indiana try to prosecute me?"

Pool camera Mylik Hill takes off his shirt to show jurors he has no scars on the front of his chest during his trial on Feb. 15, 2024.

Mangan testified Wednesday and told jurors that the bullet destroyed his vocal chords and damaged nerves before exiting his back shoulder.

In a slow, raspy whisper, Mangan testified that he has nerve damage that affects his eyesight and must now wear sunglasses indoors. Mangan testified that he suffers lasting cognitive problems.

Pool camera IMPD Officer Thomas Mangan

Hill's trial began Tuesday. He has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, six counts of resisting law enforcement and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

If he's convicted on all counts, he could face a maximum sentence of 102 years in prison.

Jurors began their deliberations at 5:48 p.m. Thursday.

