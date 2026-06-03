Juvenile arrested in downtown parking garage shooting that killed 23-year-old man

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Homicide detectives on Wednesday arrested a boy for the fatal shooting nearly a week ago of a 23-year-old man at a downtown parking garage next to the Indiana Convention Center.

Brett Scrogham, a recent graduate of Indiana University Indianapolis, died after the 6 p.m. Thursday shooting.

Courtesy of Dwayne Sawyer

Mayor Joe Hogsett, in a Sunday statement, condemned the violence, "especially when it claims the life of an innocent person simply enjoying the amenities that make our city great." The mayor did not provide details on where Scrogham was visiting while downtown.

In a Wednesday statement on X, the Democratic mayor noted that "there are still more steps in the judicial process to fully hold this individual accountable," but hoped it would bring the man's family "some measure of comfort.

A news release issued Wednesday night on the arrest did not give the boy's identity or age.

Detectives were working with the Marion County Prosecutor's Office, which will make the final charging decisions in this case.

The shooting happened just after 6 p.m. Thursday at the Plaza Park garage in the 100 block of South Capitol Avenue, just east of the Convention Center. Police found Scrogham in a vehicle with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition before he died there.

Detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department reviewed video footage and evidence and spoke with witnesses, leading to the boy.

Police Chief Tanya Terry said in a statement in the release: