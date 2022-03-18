Kentucky man dies in southern Indiana crash fleeing cops

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (AP) — Indiana State Police have identified a Louisville, Kentucky, man as the motorist who was killed in a fiery southern Indiana crash following a pursuit.
Police say the crash Tuesday afternoon in New Albany killed 36-year-old Darrell Lee Taylor. They say the crash occurred after a New Albany police officer tried to pull over a Dodge Challenger for reckless driving but the vehicle fled.
It struck an SUV and crashed into a van in a parking lot. The van caught fire, but no one was inside the van. Two other people were injured.
