Kokomo animal abuser sentenced to 18-months in prison for new crimes

INDIANAPOLIS — A convicted animal abuser from Kokomo has been sentenced to 18 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, after pleading guilty to violating the terms of her previous supervised release.

Krystal Scott, 24, pleaded guilty to animal crushing in November 2021.

According to prosecutors, Scott used an alias to acquire dogs and cats online, claiming that she intended to adopt and care for them. In reality, she intended to torture and kill the animals.

Following her actions, Scott posted videos online depicting her engaging in horrific acts, including crushing, suffocating, and inflicting serious bodily injury and death upon the animals.

She was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison at that time, followed by five years of supervised release.

Scott was released from federal prison in June 2023 and began serving her five-year term of supervised release. However, according to court documents and evidence presented at a revocation hearing held on July 29, 2025, Scott admitted under oath to violating several conditions of her supervised release, including a prohibition against any non-incidental contact with animals.

On June 20, 2025, Indianapolis Animal Care Services responded to complaints from concerned citizens regarding Scott's suspicious behavior.

She had been using the alias “Teal Serain” to respond to Facebook ads aimed at reuniting lost pets with their owners.

Scott falsely claimed that a missing dog belonged to her or her family and acquired the animal. This method was similar to what she used in her prior cases, which led to her initial conviction in 2021.

The situation escalated when witnesses reported finding a deceased dog in a trash bag at the homeless encampment where Scott was residing. The dog appeared to have been seriously injured, with its stomach protruding from its body cavity. Although the location of the dog Scott had acquired through the online ad was unknown, suspicions grew regarding her activities.

Further investigation by the Indianapolis Animal Care Services revealed that Scott was living in a U-Haul van with 12 dogs and cats in Fountain Square, all of which were found to be dehydrated, malnourished, and living in unsanitary conditions. Officers on the scene noted a strong odor of a decomposing animal, although no deceased animals were found at that time.

Further searches of Scott’s phone and Facebook account unveiled that she was a member of at least 12 pet adoption groups online and had been selling or attempting to sell pelts she claimed were from exotic animals.