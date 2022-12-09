Lafayette middle schooler arrested after threatening to conduct school shooting

LAFAYETTE — A 13-year-old Tecumseh Middle School student was arrested after making threats that he would conduct a shooting at a dance Friday evening, police say.

Lafayette police determined the boy's threats, made through Snapchat, were legitimate and arrested him for intimidation.

"We do not believe that there is an ongoing threat at this time. However, there will be an increased security presence for the various activities this evening near Jefferson High School and Tecumseh Middle School," the Lafayette Police Department said in a statement.

"We encourage people to be mindful of the information they post and share on social media. Please contact your local law enforcement agency if you encounter something suspicious or concerning," the statement reads.