Lafayette PD searching for person of interest in Walmart shooting

LAFAYETTE — The Lafayette Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating the person responsible for the fatal shooting at Walmart on Sunday.

According to the department, Anthony J. Perez, 28, is a person of interest in the case.

Perez has an active warrant for escape in Tippecanoe County after cutting off his home detention bracelet.

According to police, Perez should be considered armed and dangerous.

On Sunday, officers with the Lafayette Police Department found the victim wounded while they responded about 8:40 p.m. to the store, 4205 Commerce Drive.

The victim, identified as Casey Lewis, 33, had an autopsy scheduled for Tuesday.