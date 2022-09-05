Woman shot to death outside Lafayette Walmart; suspect still at large

LAFAYETTE — A woman was shot to death late Sunday outside a Walmart on Commerce Drive, police say.

Officers with the Lafayette Police Department found the victim wounded while they responded about 8:30 p.m. to the store, 4205 Commerce Drive, according to Lafayette police Lt. Justin Hartman.

When police arrived, the suspect had already fled the scene on foot, Hartman said. He was still at large early Monday.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity was not immediately available.

The suspect was described as an adult Hispanic male wearing a red shirt, a gray hoodie and dark khaki shorts.

Police haven't said exactly what happened leading up to the shooting. An investigation is ongoing.

Hartman said anyone with more information should call the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200.