Lafayette police arrest Colorado man for kidnapping

LAFAYETTE — Lafayette Police Department responded to a call on June 14, over a reported runaway which led them to arrest a Colorado man.

Detectives found out that the runaway, a thirteen-year-old girl, had been in contact with a twenty-year-old man that lived in Elizabeth, Colorado.

The detectives were able to find out the man's identity, Kyle Miotke.

With the help of the Nebraska State Patrol, they were able to locate a Ford F-150 that was being driven by Miotke.

On June 15, the NSP found the vehicle traveling on Interstate 80 near Kearney, Nebraska.

A trooper had been performing a traffic stop on the vehicle and found the missing girl in the truck. Miotke was then arrested with local charges in Nebraska for contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Tippecanoe County issued an arrest warrant for Miotke.

Miotke is being charged with Promotion of Sexual Trafficking of a Younger Child, Kidnapping where the victim is less than 14 years of age, Performing Sexual Conduct in the Presence of a Minor, Inappropriate Communication with a Child, and Dissemination of Matter Harmful to Minors.

Miotke is now awaiting extradition to the Tippecanoe County Jail.