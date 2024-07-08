Lawyers say denial of bail for former Colts player Daniel Muir was 'unconstitutional'

INDIANAPOLIS — A lawyer for a former Colts player says he is being illegally held in the Cass County Jail.

Daniel T. Muir faces charges of obstruction of justice and domestic battery after his missing son was found at his Logansport home.

On July 8, Muir's lawyer filed a Petition for Writ of Habeas Corpus, stating that Muir's detention is unlawful.

The lawyer said that denying Muir bail was "unconstitutional

under both state and federal law."

He is calling on the judge to set a hearing to set bail and allow for Muir's release.

Muir and his wife Kristin were arrested on July 3, after his missing son was located by Indiana State Police in his Logansport home.

The teen was released to the care of the Cass County Department of Child Services.

Daniel and Kristin Muir were both denied bond, with Daniel cited as a flight risk, according to a Cass County judge.

The judge also issued a no-contact order between Daniel and Kristin and their son.

Allegations of Abuse

The son of the former Colts player was missing for two weeks. A Silver Alert was issued for the teen who was last seen leaving his Grandma's Cheryl Wright's house in Ohio.

According to court documents, Cheryl Wright noticed the teen had a black eye as a result of a punishment from his father. The teen's uncle recorded a phone call with Daniel Muir asking why the teen was in trouble.

The father made allegations of inappropriate behavior by the teen and told the uncle he "whooped his ass like a grown ass man," according to court documents.

A probable cause affidavit states Daniel Muir provided Indiana State Police with a video of the teen in a undisclosed wooded area. In the video, the teen can be seen saying, "my father did not punch me in the eye."

According to court documents, Daniel Muir told investigators the teen was punched by an "unknown individual" and that's when they decided to take him to his grandmother's house for a few days. However, they brought him back to Indiana after Cheryl Wright was "making decisions Kristen Muir did not agree with."

On their way home from picking the teen up from his grandmother's house, Kristen and Daniel Muir were pulled over by police but the 14-year-old was missing from the vehicle, police say. However, the mother and father's stories regarding the traffic stop were inconsistent when each were separately interviewed by police.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Daniel Muir admitted he took the teen to another location because DCS was looking for him and he wanted to protect his family. He would not tell police the location.

On Friday, June 28, Daniel and Kristen Muir agreed to meet with Indiana State Police investigators but later backed out.

Straightway Truth Ministries

Indiana State Police searched the property in Cass County owned by Servant Leader's Foundation. A sign saying “Welcome to Straitway Indiana Goshen” sits on that property.

WRTV did a deeper dive into Straitway Truth Ministries, a religious group based out of Tennessee.

We spoke with journalist Kalyn Kahler who’s now with ESPN, but reported on the group during her time at Sports Illustrated.

The parents' jury trial is scheduled for Nov. 4.

