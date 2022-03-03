Logansport girls, both 12, accused of battering other girl during sleepover: police

LOGANSPORT — Police say two 12-year-old girls were arrested and face charges in connection with an attack on another girl during a sleepover in late February.

Officers were called for a report of the attack at a home about 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, said Logansport Police Chief Travis Yike.

Yike said the location and exact circumstances of the attack aren't being released publicly due to the age of those involved and the sensitivity of the case.

One of the girls faces one count of the juvenile equivalent of aggravated battery, battery, criminal confinement, criminal recklessness and intimidation — which are felonies — as well as interfering with reporting a crime, a misdemeanor.

The other faces one count of the juvenile equivalent of felony battery.

All charges have been presented to the Cass County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

Yike said further information isn't being released at this time.

This is a developing story.