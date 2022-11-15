Man accused of drunkenly crashing into bus carrying hockey team charged with 26 counts

WARSAW — A man accused of hitting a bus carrying a youth hockey team from Chicago in northern Indiana while he was allegedly driving intoxicated has been charged with 26 felony counts.

Prosecutors allege Victor Santos of Brooklyn, New York, injured 16 people — three critically — in that crash early Saturday. One person was ejected from the bus, according to the Associated Press.

Santos is facing four counts of causing serious bodily injury while operating a vehicle and 22 counts of criminal recklessness, according to online court records.

Police say the 26 counts match the 26 victims of the crime, ABC affiliate WPTA in Fort Wayne reports.

The crash occurred around 8 p.m. Saturday at an intersection of U.S. 30 and a local street and caused the bus to fall on its driver's side, police said. The semitrailer ended up in a ditch, the AP reports.

The hockey team was comprised of students ages 14 to 17 from Chicago’s St. Ignatius College Prep and was playing in a tournament in nearby Culver, according to the AP.

Police say Santos’ bond is set at $75,000.00 plus $2,500.00 cash, WPTA reports.

Santos is scheduled to appear for an initial hearing Thursday in Kosciusko Superior Court.