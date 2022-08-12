Watch Now
Man accused of shooting Richmond police officer held on $1 million bond

“I’m not saying he’s innocent at all,” said Lee’s twin brother, Mike Lee. “He’s a habitual offender. He only knows prison life.”
Mike Lee
Posted at 10:32 AM, Aug 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-12 10:59:41-04

WAYNE COUNTY — A judge has set bond for the man accused of shooting Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton at $1 million, online court records show.

Phillip M. Lee, 47, of Richmond was charged Thursday with several felonies stemming from the encounter — including two counts of attempted murder.

He faces the following charges:

  • Attempted murder — two counts
  • Unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon
  • Possession of methamphetamine
  • Possession of cocaine
  • Possession of a narcotic drug

Authorities allege Lee shot Burton, 28, during a traffic stop Wednesday.

The shooting left Burton critically injured and "fighting for her life" at a Dayton hospital, police have said.

Burton is a four-year veteran of the Richmond Police Department.

Lee was also injured in the shooting and was transported to Reid Health in Richmond.

An initial court date for Lee has not yet been scheduled.

WRTV Investigates discovered Lee has a long criminal history dating back to 1994.

WRTV has requested a copy of the probable cause affidavit for Lee's arrest.

This story will be updated.

