Man accused of shooting Richmond police officer held on $1 million bond

WAYNE COUNTY — A judge has set bond for the man accused of shooting Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton at $1 million, online court records show.

Phillip M. Lee, 47, of Richmond was charged Thursday with several felonies stemming from the encounter — including two counts of attempted murder.

He faces the following charges:



Attempted murder — two counts

Unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of cocaine

Possession of a narcotic drug

Authorities allege Lee shot Burton, 28, during a traffic stop Wednesday.

The shooting left Burton critically injured and "fighting for her life" at a Dayton hospital, police have said.

Burton is a four-year veteran of the Richmond Police Department.

Lee was also injured in the shooting and was transported to Reid Health in Richmond.

An initial court date for Lee has not yet been scheduled.

WRTV Investigates discovered Lee has a long criminal history dating back to 1994.

WRTV has requested a copy of the probable cause affidavit for Lee's arrest.

This story will be updated.