ISP: Police officer, suspect taken to hospital after officer involved shooting

RICHMOND — Indiana State Police say a police officer and a suspect have been taken to the hospital after an officer-involved shooting in Richmond Wednesday evening.

The shooting happened near 12 Street and C Street, according to a tweet from ISP Sgt. Scott Keegan.

Some Indiana police departments have shared that the officer was shot, but Keegan tells WRTV he did not know the extent of either person's injuries.

A spokesperson for Reid Health says two people who were involved in the shooting were transported to Reid.

WRTV is working to learn more about the situation and the injuries to both people.

Officer involved shooting near 12 street and C street in Richmond, Indiana. Both Officer and suspect have been transported to hospital. There will be more information posted here as it develops. pic.twitter.com/Wrnqr7EhcT — Sgt. Scott Keegan (@ISPPendleton) August 10, 2022

This is a developing story and will be updated.