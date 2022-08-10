Watch Now
ISP: Police officer, suspect taken to hospital after officer involved shooting

WRTV Photo/Chase Sarten
Indiana State Police say a police officer and suspect were injured after an officer involved shooting on August 10, 2022.
Posted at 7:27 PM, Aug 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-10 21:08:05-04

RICHMOND — Indiana State Police say a police officer and a suspect have been taken to the hospital after an officer-involved shooting in Richmond Wednesday evening.

The shooting happened near 12 Street and C Street, according to a tweet from ISP Sgt. Scott Keegan.

Some Indiana police departments have shared that the officer was shot, but Keegan tells WRTV he did not know the extent of either person's injuries.

A spokesperson for Reid Health says two people who were involved in the shooting were transported to Reid.

WRTV is working to learn more about the situation and the injuries to both people.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

