Man and woman found dead in Fishers home Wednesday morning

(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 4:13 PM, Aug 31, 2022
FISHERS — The Fishers Police Department is investigating the death of a man and woman who were found in a home Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to a call at Forsythia Lane after the caller threatened to harm themselves. This is near 141st Street and Cumberland Road.

When arriving, officers tried to contact the resident, but there was no response. They entered the home and found the bodies of two adults.

Crime Scene Technicians and Detectives began interviewing witnesses and gathering evidence.

Based on the evidence gathered, officials believe the two people are the only ones involved in this incident and there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective/Sergeant Robbie Ruble at 317-595-3319.

