Man arrested after barricading self, others in apartment in domestic situation: IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS — A 25-year-old man was arrested after he barricaded himself inside an apartment with family members inside on the city's south side, police say.

Officers made contact with the man while responding at about 10 p.m. to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 3300 block of Rue Chanel, said IMPD Officer William Young.

At that point, the man barricaded himself inside with others.

An IMPD SWAT team was eventually called to the scene, and the man was taken into custody without further incident, Young said.

The man was preliminarily charged with domestic battery, battery, criminal confinement and invasion of privacy.