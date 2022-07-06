KOKOMO — A man was arrested and charged with attempted murder after he shot a woman in the head Tuesday on the city's northern end, police allege.

Kokomo police say Scott Walker, 50, was arrested at the scene where they found the 42-year-old victim wounded.

Officers responded about 12:46 p.m. to the 500 block of East Gerhart Street for a report of a shooting. There, they found the woman suffering a gunshot wound to the head. They also found Walker at the scene and placed him under arrest.

Immediately after the shooting, the woman was conscious and speaking, police said. She was transported to a local hospital and was in stable condition at last check.

An initial court appearance had not been scheduled for Walker as of Wednesday.

Anyone with more information on the shooting is urged to contact Kokomo Police Detective Cameron Cunningham at 765-456-7399, the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017 or the Kokomo Police Department at 765-457-1105.