Man arrested in Chicago, charged for Bloomington homicide

BLOOMINGTON – A man is in custody following a July homicide in Bloomington.

According to the Bloomington Police Department, Kendrick Q. Webb, 23, faces charges related to a homicide in Kinser Flats Apartments in late July.

Webb is alleged to have shot a person in the head following an argument inside the apartment, according to police.

According to a press release from the police department, Webb fled the apartment with the handgun. He was later traced to a suburb of Chicago.

On Wednesday, detectives and members from the United States Marshals Service located Webb in Melrose Park, Illinois and took him into custody.

Webb faces charges of murder and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

As of Thursday, he is in the Cook County Jail and awaiting transport to Monroe County.