Man attempts to kiss, confine teen on B&O Trail in Avon: Hendricks Co. Sheriff

AVON — The Hendricks County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help in locating a man who allegedly attempted to kiss and confine a teenager walking on the B&O Trail near 21st Street and Raceway Road.

According to police, deputies responded at 9:20 p.m. on June 18 to the report of trouble with a person north of the Wynbrooke subdivision in Avon.

The office said the initial report was that a 17-year-old girl was approached while walking alone on the trail by four unidentified males. Investigators determined one of the males, described as Hispanic and about 30 years old, attempted to engage the girl in conversation and expressed a romantic interest in her.

The office said, the girl then walked westward with the man for an undetermined period of time, but then turned around to go back eastbound on the trail, from where she had originally come.

This is when police say the man attempted to kiss the girl. This caused her to flee on foot.

When she fled, the man then caught up with the girl and held onto her hand in an attempt to get her to come back with him on the trail, according to police.

The girl pulled away from the man and she continued running away from the trail, according to police.

Detectives are now attempting to identify the man involved.

If anyone recognizes the man, contact Det. Sgt. Charles Tyree at 317-745-9354.

Detectives are asking all residents in that area to review outdoor surveillance cameras for any activity that might be related to this incident if they live in the area of Northern Dancer Drive. The incident occurred between 7 and 9 p.m. on June 18.