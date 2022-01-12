Man charged in connection to I-465 shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly fired multiple shots at a vehicle on I-465 earlier this month.

The victim told police he was heading back to work on January 3 driving south in a white truck on I-465 when he merged into the left lane in front of a Chevy Malibu.

"[The victim] stated he didn't brake check or do anything that might provoke the driver of the Malibu, except not let it pass," a probable cause affidavit read.

After merging into the lane next to the victim, the victim says he thought the driver threw something at his vehicle at first. Then, the two cars were even in separate lanes and the victim "witnessed a flash as the driver fired three additional gunshots at his vehicle."

According to the affidavit, the victim could see the gun in the vehicle over the shooter's left arm.

Later, Aarion Mosley, 27, told police there was a white pickup truck driving "extremely recklessly" and was cutting multiple vehicles off on I-465. Mosley said there were no weapons displayed by himself or the other driver, and the only weapon Mosley had at the time was a box cutter.

After officers showed up to do a search warrant of a home and vehicle, Mosley told authorities the gun found inside the home was his and had been used during a shooting.

Mosley faces charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, criminal recklessness and pointing a firearm.

Online court records show he has a $50,000 surety bond.